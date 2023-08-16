The centre-back came off at half-time against AFC Fylde last Saturday, a match he scored in, with a hamstring strain and was replaced by Ash Palmer.

Williams, 28, was not involved in the squad at all on Tuesday night at Oxford City, with the astroturf pitch no doubt playing a part in the decision to leave him out.

But he is expected to be back in contention for this Saturday’s clash against Oldham Athletic, which means manager Paul Cook has a selection headache about whether to pick him or Palmer.

Tyrone Williams. Picture: Tina Jenner.

On Williams, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “He is alright. The gaffer likes people to be 100 per cent and rightly so and he is probably in the 90s.

“With hamstrings it is always a risky one.

“If we didn’t have someone like Ash Palmer to come in then maybe you try and get him (Williams) over the line but the manager is very keen on getting them fully fit before they step on the pitch.

“But going into training Thursday, Tyrone certainly will be in the fully fit category.”

Chesterfield are the only side in the National League to have taken maximum points from their first three matches.

Next opponents Oldham are tipped to be challenging for the title but they have got off to a sticky start, losing two out of three.