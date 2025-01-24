Chesterfield defender Chey Dunkley has 'successful' operation on neck

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chey Dunkley has had a successful operation on his neck.

The commanding centre-back was a big-name summer signing but he has not played for three months because of a neck problem which required special medical advice.

The 32-year-old had not featured since a 2-2 draw against Walsall on October 5 and he has been a huge miss. The former Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic man was only expected to be unavailable for about one month but he didn’t get the green light to return and he had to weigh up whether or not to have an operation.

But Paul Cook delivered positive news on Friday morning, saying: “Chey had his neck operation yesterday which went very successfully. So that is really good news for us. The big fella came in as one of our biggest signings, to lead our back four, be our probably captain going forward and we haven’t had him.”

And Dunkley himself has taken to social media to give an update on how the operation went. He posted: “It’s been very frustrating to say the least, but the support from my club Chesterfield FC and the football world has been overwhelmingly great. Players who have undergone the same surgery have reached out with support.

"I’m not one to post myself in hospital gowns for sympathy. Nevertheless, the surgery was a success and I have been discharged normal active, no neck brace. it’s unusual tbf. I will be working tremendously hard to be better than you’ve seen me. Until then, the boys and the new additions will continue to fight and push up the league.”

It remains to be seen now how Dunkley recovers and how long it takes him to get back on the pitch but the early signs are promising.

Chesterfield are back in action on Saturday at home to Port Vale.