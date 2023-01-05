The 23-year-old centre-back has just returned to Chesterfield after his season-long loan at Dorking Wanderers was cut-short.

After joining Dorking in November, Cook made a big impression early on and was named in the ‘team of the week’ and his performances led to them making a substantial offer to buy him, we understand.

But the centre-half did not wish to make the move permanent because he wanted to try and break into the Town first-team and because he had only just joined the Blues in the summer.

Joe Cook. Picture: Tina Jenner.

After starting five of the six games from November 9 to December 6 for Dorking, Cook did not make another appearance and he is now back training with Chesterfield.

Since his return, several National League clubs have asked about his availability.

With Chesterfield having right-sided centre-backs Ash Palmer and Tyone Williams already on the books, Cook could potentially be loaned out again to get some more game-time.