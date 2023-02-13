The 27-year-old was given his marching orders after receiving two yellow cards.

He will now be suspended for the trip to Aldershot Town on Tuesday night, which has been confirmed by the FA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full-back’s first yellow card was missed by many in the stadium but King confirmed it was because he kicked an advertising board while celebrating Armando Dobra’s equaliser.

Jeff King was sent off against Notts County on Saturday.

He posted on Twitter: “Can only apologise for getting sent off yesterday! Gotta get through this tough spell and kick on all together.”

Asked by a fan what his first booking was for, King replied: “Basically celebrating aggressively in front of the away fans, kicked the advertising board! Didn’t know it was a bookable offence tbh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad