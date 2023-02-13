Chesterfield defender apologies for Notts County red and clears up card confusion
Jeff King has apologised for his sending off in the defeat against Notts County.
The 27-year-old was given his marching orders after receiving two yellow cards.
He will now be suspended for the trip to Aldershot Town on Tuesday night, which has been confirmed by the FA.
The full-back’s first yellow card was missed by many in the stadium but King confirmed it was because he kicked an advertising board while celebrating Armando Dobra’s equaliser.
He posted on Twitter: “Can only apologise for getting sent off yesterday! Gotta get through this tough spell and kick on all together.”
Asked by a fan what his first booking was for, King replied: “Basically celebrating aggressively in front of the away fans, kicked the advertising board! Didn’t know it was a bookable offence tbh.”
To make matters worse, had King only received the one yellow card, he would have been suspended for two games for accumulating 10 this season. But the red card overrides everything which means he remains on nine bookings and only one away from a two-match ban so another suspension in the near future seems inevitable.