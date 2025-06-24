Adam Lewis is looking to put relegation with Morecambe behind him by winning promotion with Chesterfield.

Lewis was part of the Morecambe side that was painfully relegated from the Football League season.

And Lewis, who made 52 appearances last season for The Shrimps, is confident he can experience the other end of the emotional rollercoaster with promotion-chasing Chesterfield.

“It’s not nice getting relegated, but it’s how you bounce back and luckly I have the right people around me,” he said.

"I know a lot about Chesterfield and the manager. I played against them last year and they are a great team who pass the ball and I think it will suit me.

"I don’t like losing, I hate losing. I just want to stay on the pitch as long as possible and play as many games as possible.

"I want to kick on now with Chesterfield and get the promotion which this team needs.”

Lewis, who started his career at Liverpool and signed his first professional contract in 2019, also paid tribute to the Spireites fans who he believes can help be the 12th man once again this season.

“The fans are amazing,” he added. “It sells out nearly every week and once my agent told me about the move I was very happy with it, I didn’t even have to look at the deal – I just wanted to come and get started.

“The fans are the 12th man. I have not been involved in a club like this with a big fan base, you can see that on a matchday. Against Morecambe last year when they were 4-0 and 4-1 up they kept backing the team and wanting more.

“Hopefully the fans can push us right through the season."

Whilst at Anfield, he had loan spells at Amiens, Plymouth Argyle and Newport County. The versatile full-back has also played for England at U16, U17, U19 and U20 level.