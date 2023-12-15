Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every club has had them, including Chesterfield, but not this current group. They are very likeable and they want to do well. They chat to fans, sign autographs, pose for pictures, go out of their way to perform acts of kindness and get involved in community projects. As well as that, they are very talented footballers.

The word ‘culture’ gets thrown about a lot in football, but it certainly applies to the Spireites. There is something really special building. At this rate, their pictures will be on the walls inside the SMH Group Stadium, they will be the ones stopped in the street in years to come, they will be the ones invited back to the club for an anniversary dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have got a really good culture at the club,” assistant manager Danny Webb said. “It is hard to explain it if you are not behind the scenes how they carry themselves. Yes, they are going to have bad games and make mistakes but if they continue that culture, that mentality of doing things right, then that can only be good for the football club.”

Chesterfield are eight points clear at the top of the National League.

Led by manager Paul Cook, with experienced heads like Tom Naylor, Michael Jacobs and Will Grigg in the dressing room, it is hard to imagine that standards will slip or that complacency will set in this season. They are in a very strong position going into 2024.

Webb has been involved in football all his life and this group is doing things he has never seen before. They have made a big impression on him, ‘Without a shadow of a doubt’, he says, they are right up there with the best.