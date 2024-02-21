Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites were denied a chance to bounce back from their defeat to Bromley on Saturday after their match at Halifax was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

But it turned out to be a good night for Town anyway because Bromley and Barnet both dropped points late on, meaning Paul Cook’s men have a 19-point lead and they have a game in hand on the Ravens.

Bromley led 2-0 against Dagenham and Redbridge but ended up drawing 2-2 after conceding a 94th minute equaliser, while Barnet lost 1-0 at Aldershot Town in the 85th minute.

Chesterfield are on 81 points, and the maximum that both Bromley and Barnet can achieve is 98 points, so six wins will be enough to secure the title and promotion to League Two. Depending on how the Ravens and the Bees do in the upcoming weeks, it could end up being fewer than six victories.

As it stands, the earliest the Spireites could win the league is on March 16 away at Oldham Athletic. The reverse fixture against the Latics was spicy, with Oldham scoring an equaliser deep into added-time, which sparked a pitch invasion by the visiting fans, and saw Town goalkeeper Harry Tyrer shoved to the floor. Oldham were later fined £5,000 and warned about their future behaviour.