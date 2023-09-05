Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites have scored five times after the 80th minute this season, but they have also conceded six goals, making matches very edgy in the final stages.

Against Aldershot Town on Saturday, the Blues switched to a back three of Ash Palmer, Jamie Grimes and debutant Miguel Freckleton, with Liam Mandeville and Ryan Colclough as wing-backs, and they managed to see out nine minutes of added-on time to ensure they won the game 4-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if they had worked on it, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “Within reason, yeah.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miguel Freckleton made his Chesterfield debut against Aldershot Town on Saturday.

“I think when we do it, it is more of a lop-sided three. So it is like a back three and then Liam (Mandeville) was going forward. And as it went on we decided to put Ryan Colclough as more of a left-wing back knowing that we might have to go to a five and defend long balls into the box.

“Fair play to the players because they adjusted to the change. Sometimes players are very quick to get criticised from coaches and managers about responsibilities when they cross the white line but when they get themselves out of the muck like that they deserve big pats on the back.”

It is unlikely to be a tactic that is used from the start, but it could be in the latter stages of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad