Chesterfield could use 'lopsided back three' in bid to see out games
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites have scored five times after the 80th minute this season, but they have also conceded six goals, making matches very edgy in the final stages.
Against Aldershot Town on Saturday, the Blues switched to a back three of Ash Palmer, Jamie Grimes and debutant Miguel Freckleton, with Liam Mandeville and Ryan Colclough as wing-backs, and they managed to see out nine minutes of added-on time to ensure they won the game 4-3.
Asked if they had worked on it, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “Within reason, yeah.
“I think when we do it, it is more of a lop-sided three. So it is like a back three and then Liam (Mandeville) was going forward. And as it went on we decided to put Ryan Colclough as more of a left-wing back knowing that we might have to go to a five and defend long balls into the box.
“Fair play to the players because they adjusted to the change. Sometimes players are very quick to get criticised from coaches and managers about responsibilities when they cross the white line but when they get themselves out of the muck like that they deserve big pats on the back.”
It is unlikely to be a tactic that is used from the start, but it could be in the latter stages of games.
On the possibility of it being used again, Webb added: “I think it is always an option. We had Lozza here and now with Miguel, they are players that can play that role. And we have got Tyrone as well so we have got lads who can play centre-half in a 4-4-2 or in a back three.”