News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Chesterfield could use 'lopsided back three' in bid to see out games

Chesterfield are open to using a different formation to try and stop conceding late goals.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Spireites have scored five times after the 80th minute this season, but they have also conceded six goals, making matches very edgy in the final stages.

Against Aldershot Town on Saturday, the Blues switched to a back three of Ash Palmer, Jamie Grimes and debutant Miguel Freckleton, with Liam Mandeville and Ryan Colclough as wing-backs, and they managed to see out nine minutes of added-on time to ensure they won the game 4-3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked if they had worked on it, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “Within reason, yeah.

Miguel Freckleton made his Chesterfield debut against Aldershot Town on Saturday.Miguel Freckleton made his Chesterfield debut against Aldershot Town on Saturday.
Miguel Freckleton made his Chesterfield debut against Aldershot Town on Saturday.
Most Popular

“I think when we do it, it is more of a lop-sided three. So it is like a back three and then Liam (Mandeville) was going forward. And as it went on we decided to put Ryan Colclough as more of a left-wing back knowing that we might have to go to a five and defend long balls into the box.

“Fair play to the players because they adjusted to the change. Sometimes players are very quick to get criticised from coaches and managers about responsibilities when they cross the white line but when they get themselves out of the muck like that they deserve big pats on the back.”

It is unlikely to be a tactic that is used from the start, but it could be in the latter stages of games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the possibility of it being used again, Webb added: “I think it is always an option. We had Lozza here and now with Miguel, they are players that can play that role. And we have got Tyrone as well so we have got lads who can play centre-half in a 4-4-2 or in a back three.”

Related topics:SpireitesBluesChesterfield