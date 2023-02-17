The Spireites have played with a lone striker this season, which has mainly been Joe Quigley, but with Paul McCallum now in the ranks it gives them the option of going with two forwards.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “This season we have probably flipped between a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-3-3 which usually means there is a lone striker. Sometimes when we have been chasing games the manager has brought on another striker to go two up front. We have got Joe Quigley and Paul McCallum, two 6ft plus centre-forwards, which is a great option to have if we are chasing games. It is a good option to go to, two up front, go back to front and get round the second balls. Like I said the other night with Paul McCallum, when the balls go in the box he is a threat, and hopefully he can bring that tomorrow if he is selected. You never rule anything out in football.”

There was a noticeable amount of crosses going into the box in the second-half at Aldershot Town in midweek and that is a tactic the Blues could do more often with McCallum’s height.

“I think that (crosses) is something that has dried up probably in the last few weeks in general and it is something we have spoken about with the lads. Earlier on in the season, especially Kingy (Jeff King), the amount of crosses he was getting in with his right and left foot was frightening. We have just dried up in that department.”

Aldershot’s opener came from a counter-attack, which has been a regular theme this season, and Webb says they are trying to cover ‘every base’ as they aim to get back to winning ways after five games without a win.

He explained: “You always have to look at what can be done different. For example, the number seven the other night, (Justin) Amaluzor, he got it two or three times on the half-turn and the manager’s point is that when you give away possession that easily higher up the pitch, and certain lads are out of position, and the other team decides to leave one up or leave two in a little ‘cheating’ position, as we call it, you are in trouble. But what you can’t say is they are leaving two up so they are cheating, they have obviously got a tactic to do that so we have to be aware of that.

“There is certainly a time when you go how are we going to deal with that threat, whether it is threat or any other threat. Every base is tried to be covered. It is always easy after the event when you win to say we covered it and when you lose you say what went wrong. We will have a look at all things over the course of the season, which we have done.”

Webb explained that manager Paul Cook is a big fan of looking back on games whether they win, lose or draw and they don’t just analyse matches when they suffer a defeat.