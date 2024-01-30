Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites have opened up a 16-point lead at the top and they have got two games in hand on second-placed Bromley.

As much as Town were favourites for the title before a ball had even been kicked, nobody would have expected them to be this far in front at this stage.

They have played some of the most exciting attacking football the fifth-tier has ever seen and they will surely go down as one of the best teams to ever play at this level.

Chesterfield are flying high at the top of the National League.

Even if the Blues lost both of their games in hand, meaning their lead remained at 16 points, they would still be on track to be crowned champions by the end of March. And if they were to win them both, they could clinch it in the middle of March away at Oldham Athletic, which would be quite the occasion.

And Chesterfield could write themselves into the National League history books along the way if they keep their foot to the floor. There is still a long way to go, and the message out of the camp is that everyone is staying grounded and taking it one game at a time but the closer they get, the more some of the below targets could be achievable.

Wrexham and Notts County went head-to-head last season in the most thrilling title race the National League has ever seen, and many people would have thought it would be a long time before we see a team as good as those two, but Chesterfield could pip them just 12 months later. And as much as some might claim it is a weaker division this year, that argument does not hold much weight considering 18 out of the 26 sides are exactly the same.

Here are a few records Chesterfield could have their eyes on: