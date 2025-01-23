Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield could benefit financially even more in the future following the sale of James Berry to Wycombe Wanderers.

The 24-year-old has joined the League One high-flyers for a six-figure fee after a deal was struck and a medical was completed earlier this week. He was announced as a Wycombe player late on Wednesday night.

The winger spent 17 months at Town after signing from Macclesfield, helping Paul Cook’s men win the National League title with double-figure goal involvements and he continued his fine form in the first-half of this campaign, scoring 10 goals in all competition and grabbing three assists.

Berry, who had 18 months left on his contract, was the subject of a bid from Blackpool earlier in the transfer window but that was knocked back by the Blues and then managerless Wycombe, who are second in League One, came calling.

James Berry. Picture: Tina Jenner

We understand that Chesterfield received a six-figure sum for him and they could benefit further with future add-ons included in the deal depending on Wycombe’s success. They are currently two points behind leaders Birmingham City and three ahead of Wrexham in third. Macclesfield are believed to have inserted a sell-on clause when they sold him to Chesterfield in August 2023 so they will be due some funds from Berry’s move.

Posting on Instagram, Berry said: “Thank you to everyone at Chesterfield FC from the players to the staff. And to you the fans, I can’t thank you all enough. I really wish you all the best. We Are Sailing.”

Wycombe, who are owned by Kazakhstan billionaire Mikheil Lomtadze., who reportedly has an estimated worth of £4.5bn, don’t have a manager at the moment following Matt Bloomfield’s departure to Luton Town but that has not stopped them from signing players as they push for promotion.

Wycombe’s chief football officer, Dan Rice, said: “We’re really pleased with our business so far in this transfer window and bringing someone of James’s calibre to the club is another sign of our intent to achieve success this season and beyond.

“Having made reinforcements in defence and midfield already this window, we identified a need to bring in another attacker out wide and James fits the model with the way he plays and the goal threat he brings.”

Confirming Berry’s departure on social media, the Spireites said: “We can confirm that James Berry has joined Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee. We would like to thank James for all his efforts whilst at the club. All the best for the future, Bez.”

Berry could make his Wycombe debut this Saturday against Northampton Town.