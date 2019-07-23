Chesterfield confirm season-long loan signing of Norwich City striker Anthony Spyrou

Chesterfield have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Norwich City winger-turned-striker Anthony Spyrou.

Spyoru has featured in pre-season friendlies for the Spireites to allow John Sheridan to cast his eye over the 19-year-old.

The North London born attacker scored with a header in Town’s friendly win at Matlock last week.

He missed Saturday’s friendly against Rotherham United with a family issue but Sheridan hoped to involve him again tonight when Sheffield United visit the Proact.

Spyrou, who has three games’ worth of National League experience from a previous loan spell at Wrexham, will spend the 2019/20 season as a Spireite.

He joined Norwich in 2014 after they spotted him playing Sunday League football and came through the Canaries academy.

Eleven goals in 20 games for the Under 18s in the 2017/18 season, the first half of which he spent on the wing, were followed by 10 in 21 for Norwich City’s Under 23s, before he went on loan to Wrexham last season.

Norwich academy manager Steve Weaver converted the youngster from a winger to a striker in 2017.