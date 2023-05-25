As is tradition, the Spireites will visit Derbyshire neighbours Matlock Town on Tuesday, July 4 (7.45pm KO).

Tickets are priced £12 for adults, £5 for 16 to 18-year-olds, £8 for concessions (over 65s), £7 for students and £10 for youngsters aged between 10 and 16. Under 10s go free.

Tickets can be bought via the official Matlock Town website.

The match will be an opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of Chesterfield’s new signings and see how the squad is shaping up ahead of the 2023/2024 campaign.

Matlock are in the Northern Premier League and finished in the play-offs this season.

The friendly is always a popular fixture on the pre-season calendar. The Blues beat the Gladiators 2-0 last year and 3-1 the season before.