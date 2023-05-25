News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield confirm pre-season friendly against Northern Premier League club

Chesterfield have announced details for one of their pre-season friendlies.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th May 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:57 BST

As is tradition, the Spireites will visit Derbyshire neighbours Matlock Town on Tuesday, July 4 (7.45pm KO).

Tickets are priced £12 for adults, £5 for 16 to 18-year-olds, £8 for concessions (over 65s), £7 for students and £10 for youngsters aged between 10 and 16. Under 10s go free.

Tickets can be bought via the official Matlock Town website.

Chesterfield fans.Chesterfield fans.
The match will be an opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of Chesterfield’s new signings and see how the squad is shaping up ahead of the 2023/2024 campaign.

Matlock are in the Northern Premier League and finished in the play-offs this season.

The friendly is always a popular fixture on the pre-season calendar. The Blues beat the Gladiators 2-0 last year and 3-1 the season before.

Information about Chesterfield’s other pre-season friendlies will be announced in due course.

