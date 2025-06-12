Chesterfield confirm details of pre-season friendly in Spain

Details of Chesterfield’s pre-season friendly in Spain have now been confirmed.

Spireites fans had been hoping for something a bit different this summer and they have got their wish. Director Ashley Kirk teased the idea on the club’s podcast recently and information of the trip has now been made public.

It has been announced that Town will play Europa Point FC on Tuesday, July 15 at 6pm at La Cala Training Facility in La Cala de Mijas, Málaga. Entry is free for supporters. Their opponents play in the top flight of the Gibraltar National League. They were founded as recently as 2014.

The game will be a rare opportunity for fans to watch their team play abroad and see how they are shaping up ahead of the new campaign, as well as see some possible new signings in action. Lots of supporters have already booked flights ahead of what promises to be an exciting outing.

Spireites fans can follow their team to Spain this summer.

The Blues will kick-off their pre-season with the annual trip to neighbours Matlock Town on Saturday, July 5 at 3pm. They are also hosting Sheffield United on Saturday, July 26 at 3pm. The new season starts the following weekend. Other friendlies will be announced in due course.