The 23-year-old has joined on loan from fellow National League side Solihull Moors until the end of the season.

The forward has been at the Moors for two years, scoring 34 goals in 83 games, but he is out of contract in the summer.

On joining the Spireites, he said: “I was absolutely buzzing when I had the opportunity to come and play at this great stadium. It was one I definitely jumped at.

Andrew Dallas in action for Solihull Moors.

“Once I got the green light from Solihull, it was something I wanted to pursue and I’m just desperate to get going.”

Dallas boosts the Spireites’ striking options for the final part of the season as they bid to return to the Football League after five years away.

Manager Paul Cook has recently spoken about the need for more firepower and Dallas joins Paul McCallum in linking-up with the Blues on loan.

The DT understands that Chesterfield were looking at Dallas before they eventually signed Kabongo Tshimanga in summer 2021.

Dallas, who has also played for Cambridge United and Weymouth, could make his debut against Southend United on Tuesday night.