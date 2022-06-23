The 25-year-old right-back has signed a two-year contract and joins on a free transfer after his contract at Maidenhead United expired.

It is understood that the Magpies would have liked to have kept the former Fulham youngster but he decided not to sign a new deal.

On signing, he said: “I’m delighted. I can’t wait to get going. I’ve been around the place; it’s a lovely club.

Ryheem Sheckleford has signed a two-year deal at the Spireites. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“I’ve met some of the people and everyone is great. I just can’t wait to get started. I’ve played here before and the fans here are great – the atmosphere is brilliant. It’s going to be great playing for the fans now.

“I’m an attacking, all-action full-back. I like to defend, I like to attack and I like to be on the ball and involved in the game.”

Sheckleford made 27 appearances for Alan Devonshire’s men last season and 85 overall since signing in August 2018.

The defender helped Fulham reach the FA Youth Cup final in 2014 and has had a loan spell at Wealdstone before signing for Maidenhead.

Sheckleford left Fulham in May 2017 without making a first-team appearance.