The visitors, who had won three on the bounce, took the lead on 39 minutes through Josh Rees.

But they were reduced to 10-men with 20 minutes remaining when Harry Phipps hauled down Will Grigg, who would have been through on goal.

That proved to be a big turning point as Ryan Colclough curled in from the resulting free-kick and then Grigg converted from the spot on 90 minutes after substitute James Berry was brought down.

Chesterfield beat Dagenham & Redbridge 3-1. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Ollie Banks drilled in a third deep into seven minutes of added-on time to make sure of the points.

The Spireites’ wait for a first clean sheet of the season goes on, but they once again came from behind to win, as well as scoring another two late goals, something they have done several times already this campaign.

The kings of comebacks and late goals are at it again.

Chesterfield started on the front-foot and only a superb last-ditch block from Phipps, after some slick build-up play, denied Armando Dobra from putting the hosts ahead.

The bright play continued as Miguel Freckleton, who was making his first start, played a lovely ball down the left channel which sent Colclough on his way but his low cross was intercepted by Nik Tavares, denying Grigg a simple tap-in.

The Blues had played the better football but it was the Daggers who had the best chances as the half went on. The first opportunity came when Ryan Hill pounced on a mistake by Tyrone Willams but Harry Tyrer came to his rescue with a top save down to his left.

Due to the hot weather, a drinks break took place midway through the half and the Spireites were a bit flat after that.

The away side had a second big chance when a loose pass from Tyrer allowed Hill to cut the ball back for Rees but he could not connect with the goal gaping.

Tyrer had another nervy moment when he miss-kicked a clearance but luckily Charley Kendall slipped before could he take aim from about 25 yards at what would have been an open net.

But Tyrer was punished when he opted to punch, rather than catch, a free-kick delivery and Hill recycled the ball back into the box for Rees to finish on 41 minutes. The wait for a clean sheet goes into a ninth match.

As the game reached the hour-mark, Chesterfield were camped inside the Daggers half but were struggling to create anything of note.

Just after 60 minutes, Dagenham should have had a second goal after they broke away on the counter but Hill’s attempt to square for Kendall was off the mark and collected by Tyrer.

With 20 minutes remaining, Dagenham were reduced to 10-men when Phipps was shown a straight red card for dragging down Grigg, who would have been in on goal. But justice was done from the resulting free-kick as Colclough curled home from the edge of the box in the angle to make it 1-1 on 72 minutes.

And they could have taken the lead soon after but Grigg could not make contact with Jamie Grimes’ headed knockdown.

Chesterfield, seeking a late winner, made a very attacking change as Williams was replaced by Joe Quigley.

But it was previous sub, Berry, who made a telling contribution when he ran at the Daggers defence and won a penalty after being brought down. Grigg made no mistake from the spot, sending goalkeeper Elliot Justham the wrong way.

And then another sub, Banks, drilled in from the edge of the box, through the legs of Justham, to add a third with seconds remaining.

The kings of comebacks and late goals are at it again and they remain second in the table.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams (Quigley, 84), Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Dobra (Quigley, 89), Jacobs (Berry, 67), Colclough; Grigg.