Chesterfield coach picks his winner of the National League play-offs
The National League play-offs get underway tonight as Solihull Moors host Halifax in the eliminator round. The winner of the tie will travel to Barnet on Saturday (5.30pm).
Gateshead, who finished sixth, have not been allowed to take part in the play-offs after failing to meet the entry criteria for membership of the Football League, which relates to being unable to secure a ‘10-year security of tenure’ at their International Stadium, despite having played there since 1971.
Their removal meant that Altrincham got a bye and automatically advanced to the semi-finals where they will visit Bromley on Sunday (4pm).
Before sealing the title this season, Chesterfield had lost in the play-offs three years in a row, but this time they will be able to relax and watch the action unfold.
“I think the final will be Barnet versus Bromley,” Webb told the DT.
"That is nothing against the other teams, obviously they (Barnet and Bromley) are both at home. You have got to fancy Bromley on the astroturf and Barnet are in a rich vein of form and, in my opinion, because the table doesn’t lie, are the second best team.”
When pushed for a winner, Webb replied: “Barnet. I have got a lot of time for Dean Brennan. He has worked magic there. When he took over as manager he kept them up and he has built them. He has been very humble in defeat, which I think is so important, not all managers are like that, believe me. He has been very humble when we have beaten them twice. In the office afterwards he has been very complimentary. I know a few of their players so it would be nice for Barnet to do it.”
