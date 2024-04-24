Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National League play-offs get underway tonight as Solihull Moors host Halifax in the eliminator round. The winner of the tie will travel to Barnet on Saturday (5.30pm).

Gateshead, who finished sixth, have not been allowed to take part in the play-offs after failing to meet the entry criteria for membership of the Football League, which relates to being unable to secure a ‘10-year security of tenure’ at their International Stadium, despite having played there since 1971.

Their removal meant that Altrincham got a bye and automatically advanced to the semi-finals where they will visit Bromley on Sunday (4pm).

Before sealing the title this season, Chesterfield had lost in the play-offs three years in a row, but this time they will be able to relax and watch the action unfold.

“I think the final will be Barnet versus Bromley,” Webb told the DT.

"That is nothing against the other teams, obviously they (Barnet and Bromley) are both at home. You have got to fancy Bromley on the astroturf and Barnet are in a rich vein of form and, in my opinion, because the table doesn’t lie, are the second best team.”

