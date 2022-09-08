Chesterfield coach on whether they could play with two strikers following Kabongo Tshimanga's return
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook does not appear to have any immiment plans to play with two strikers.
Cook’s favoured 4-2-3-1 formation is serving the Spireites well at the moment, helping them go top of the National League after an unbeaten start.
Joe Quigley has been Town’s lone striker this season but Kabongo Tshimanga’s return to fitness raises the question of whether both of them could play together in a front two.
But, although it has not been ruled out completely, it appears the one up top is how they will continue to set-up.
Asked by the DT about the possibility of a partnership between Quigley and Tshimanga, first-team coach Gary Roberts said: “They played together at Altrincham for a long time, and we probably don’t have the same patterns of play as we would like with two up front. So that is down to the coaching staff and the manager as well to possibly work on it when it does happen.
"But, as you know, the manager has the one striker in his team. But that doesn’t mean we will never play with two strikers because we will. We have got three terrific strikers who bring all different things.
"I am not saying he (Cook) will never play it but his preferred formation is 4-2-3-1 and the ‘one’ is Joe at the minute and he is doing brilliant. He is enjoying the responsibility of leading the line on his own, and hopefully when Kabby comes back he will do that role just as good.”
Quigley scored his first goal of the season against Oldham last weekend and the striker is developing a really positive relationship with the fans after a difficult time last term.
"Joe is a big asset for this club,” Roberts said. “His confidence was a little bit shot last year when he came in. He had big boots to fill when Kabs took a knock. Confidence is a massive thing in football, I have been there when you are full of confidence and when you have got no confidence, it is the easiest thing to lose and the hardest thing to get. At the minute, he is full of confidence, he is leading the line brilliantly, especially for our three behind him, he is the foil for those three, and I hope that continues because he looks so happy on the pitch and he is a big part of our club.”