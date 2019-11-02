Chesterfield coach Mark Crossley praises character of Spireites after 2-2 draw at Ebbsfleet United

Chesterfield coach Mark Crossley praised the character of the Spireites after a battling 2-2 draw at Ebbsfleet United.

There was little between the teams in a tense National League game played in wet and windy conditions in north Kent.

Scott Boden gave Chesterfield the lead on 12 minutes but ex-Spireite Gozie Uwgu equalised five minutes later and then got his second with a penalty just after the break. Haydn Hollis hit back for Town with a header soon after to earn Town a point on the road.

The draw leaves Chesterfield three points above the relegation zone in 18th.

“We were disappointed in the two goals we gave away and Haydn (Hollis) was involved in them,” said Crossley.

“It shows the character in the team that he stepped up at the other end and scored a header for the equaliser.

“We’ve got a lot of character about us at the moment and we’re pleased with the way it’s going.”

With sharper finishing in front of goal and better quality in their delivery into the box, Chesterfield could have taken home all three points.

But 50-year-old Crossley knows that any point away from home cannot be taken for granted.

“We’re a little bit disappointed but you’re away from home and Ebbsfleet had a good win at Chorley on Tuesday night,” he added.

“We’ve been on a good run ourselves and it showed we’ve improved on our battling qualities.

“There were half-chances for both teams but having seen the penalty decision again we’re very disappointed. You can’t be making them sort of tackles on the edge of the box. We feel as though we gave our two goals away.

“You come away from home and get a point then you have to be happy.”

Chesterfield were without striker Tom Denton through injury while Curtis Weston was one of a number of players sidelined by flu. Keeper Shwan Jalal was replaced at the break due to a back injury.

“Tom Denton rolled his ankle in training on Thursday and it came up like a balloon, it’s not a serious one but obviously he’s been a big miss for us,” said Crossley.

“Curtis Weston is a victim of the flu so maybe that jab doesn’t work as well! We’ve had a few lads down with the flu this week so we had seven or eight who haven’t made the trip.”