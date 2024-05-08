Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 40-year-old completed a diploma in football management last year and now he is closing in on finishing a post-graduate award in strategic leadership and governance at the University of Liverpool.

In terms of coaching, Webb already has his A-Licence and has plans to do his Pro Licence, but he is also interested in off-field matters as well.

“I am trying to get as much information into my head as possible,” he told the DT.

"The diploma was more about stuff off the training ground, off the pitch, managing individuals and media stuff.

“And the strategic leadership and governance is a much more broad way of running football clubs. I had a chat with Ash Kirk to pick his brain on a few things for my assignment. The assignments aren’t so much fun but I am learning a lot.”

Webb’s three biggest football influences are his dad David, Spireites manager Paul Cook, and the late Justin Edinburgh, who he worked under at Leyton Orient.