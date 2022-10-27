Notts County lead the way with 36 points from 15 games, and they also have the division’s top scorer in Macaulay Langstaff who incredibly has 17 goals.

Right behind the Magpies are Wrexham in second on 33 points and then last season’s play-off finalists Solihull Moors on 28 points.

Chesterfield are currently fourth, eight points off the top and five behind Wrexham.

The Spireites face another promotion rival in fifth-placed Boreham Wood, who are unbeaten on the road this season, winning five and drawing three, on Saturday.

Giving his assessment of the picture at the top of the table, Town coach Danny Webb told the DT: “It is probably pretty much how people would have predicted with the teams that are up there.

“The bigger clubs with a bit of spending power and pedigree at this level are all proving why we have all got those tags on us.

“Obviously we would rather be top than fourth but if we can just be in and around that mix it will make for a really exciting run post-Christmas.

“We would like to think that we have had a little bit of a blip with our three defeats and now we are watching with bated breath to see if other teams above us have that blip which I am sure they will.”

Chesterfield’s draw at York and Notts County’s 6-1 thrashing of Wealdstone meant the gap to the top extended to eight points, a lead which the Blues can’t afford to allow to grow much more.

“We are a few points behind Notts County now so let’s not let that gap get any bigger,” Webb said. “We have got to aim for the top, whether we get there or not is a different story, but you have got to aim for it.

“There is a long slog ahead, pitches will get worse, refereeing decisions will and won’t go for teams that have maybe had everything go their way at the minute. People will get injuries.”