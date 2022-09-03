Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker’s proposed move to Birmingham City fell through at the 11th hour before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

He was not included in the matchday squad in the 2-0 win at Oldham Athletic on Saturday, with the forward given the weekend off.

“I think it is one of them where it is all over social media what people think, what went on or did not go on,” Webb said.

Paul Cook and John Sheridan all smiles before kick-off at Boundary Park. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"All I can say now is that he is back with us and, as all the supporters are fully aware, he is a huge part of this football club.

"It is great that we have got someone like Kabs still in the building because we know what he can do.

"On Monday we will have him back in the group and we will go from there.

"You don’t get the reputation he has had from getting down after set-backs, whether this is a major setback for him or not, that is for everyone to have an opinion on.

"What I will say is, knowing Kabs the brief time that I have had at the football club, he works his socks off and deserves the attention he gets.

"He is still a Chesterfield player and I am sure the fans are delighted about that and it is great now that he is competing with some really good players to keep bringing goals to the table

"What is important is that Kabs has done absolutely tremendous for this football club, the goals he has scored, but you saw today Joe Quigley has worked his socks off and got his goal, we are blessed at this football that we have got some really good people, and believe me, I have been at clubs where there are not many of them. They are all really good blokes and they will all rally around each other, believe me.”

Victory at Boundary Park means Chesterfield stay top of the league and remain unbeaten.

The goals came in the first-half from Joe Quigley and Jeff King.

"It was a winning performance,” Webb said.

"I think a lot of the Oldham fans had left by the end because we were so comfortable.

"Credit to every man involved today – great win.”

With Akwasi Asante and Armando Dobra out injured, Jack Clarke made his first start in a year and Calvin Miller was handed his first start of the season.

Both played just over an hour, with Miller playing a big part in the second goal, before leaving the pitch with cramp.

George Cooper was another absentee, Webb explaining that he had been ill during the week.

Quigley’s opener was his first of the season and the fans sang his name throughout. The striker scored after just 34 seconds after pouncing on an error by the home goalkeeper.

On Quigley, Webb said: "It is the old saying, you have to earn the right to play, you could say how do you earn the right in a minute, but it comes from Quigs being in and around the goalie and hoping he makes a mistake. Nobody deserves that goal more than him. It is his reward. The gaffer has stuck with him because he brings so much to the team. He has got a goal to his name and the fans singing his name, you can’t underestimate what that does for confidence, no matter what level you are at.”

And Webb had lots of praise for the professionalism shown by Clarke and Miller.