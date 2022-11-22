The Minstermen, who are 15th in the National League, are searching for a new boss after John Askey was controversially sacked after leading them to promotion last season.

York have appointed youth team manager, Tim Ryan, as interim boss, and they lost 2-1 at home to Wealdstone last Saturday.

Experienced former Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United, Salford City and Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has been the leading candidate with bookmakers Bet Victor but Webb has now emerged as a 2/1 joint favourite.

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb.

Th 39-year-old has vast experience in the National League, having worked with the late Justin Edinburgh at Leyton Orient, as they won promotion to League Two in 2019.

Webb joined the Spireites in April 2021 as first-team coach under James Rowe and had a short but successful stint in charge as caretaker manager when Rowe departed.

Webb, who signed a new contract for another year in February, is now assistant manager to Paul Cook.

He has said numerous times how much he loves working at Chesterfield and enjoys living in the local area.

