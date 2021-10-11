Chesterfield recorded their first victory in four matches with a convincing 4-0 hammering of Southend United at Roots Hall on Saturday.

The result leaves Town in fourth position in the National League after 11 matches.

“It is good to get that feeling again,” Webb told the DT. “It was such a shame for the boys at Wrexham because they worked so hard but, in hindsight, that could be a good point and I am sure this one today will be a big result come what May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield's win at Southend was their first in four games. Picture: GRAHAM WHITBY BOOT/SUFC

“You look at the results today and it is a good job we won because the other teams have.

“I think if you were to ask the manager we are at a good level. But, as you well know, he wants to get to another level with this group of players. It is not all about the here and now. Yes, it is about getting results but it is about developing, one of the things that attracted me to the club was the focus on developing whether it be a kid or an experienced pro.

“I think the performances will only improve but they have already been at a very good level on the whole. Hopefully, come the end of the season, these good performances will result in promotion.

“A lot of it is hindsight - you go to Dover and not play particularly great and get a point and that point could be massive come the end of the season and I am sure these three points will be."

Webb knows exactly what it takes to get out of the National League having won promotion with Leyton Orient when he was assistant to the late Justin Edinburgh.

When asked if the big result against the Shrimpers had been coming, Webb added: “Yes, we have looked like scoring goals in most of the games probably apart from Woking where it was a bad night at the office.