Chesterfield coach comments on 'very sad' departure of striker
and live on Freeview channel 276
The striker left the Spireites by ‘mutual consent’ this week.
A lot of his time at the club was hampered by a health issue and he only made 26 appearances in two-and-a-half-years, scoring 10 goals.
“It is very sad for him because it is a health situation that he obviously didn’t want and that we didn’t want,” Webb said.
"It is very sad for him because in the last couple of years he has not been part of it.
"He is a very good lad and a very talented footballer.
"I hope that he can sort out those issues and get back playing. I think he will, I think he has. But what is difficult is that football doesn’t really wait for anyone, that is the real ruthless side of it, sadly.
"As much as Danny has been a credit to himself, the club and team have to move forward. With where we are in the league and the personnel that we have got, I think it is best that Danny has moved on, but I wish him all the best and I am sure he will get his career back on track because that is what he deserves.”
Rowe is now a free agent and can sign for another club if he is over his health issue.
Webb added: "I am sure it won’t be the end. For any teams out there I would say go and speak to Danny Rowe, go and sign him, he is a hell of a good player. Only Danny knows about his own health situation, it is certainly not for me to comment on. I certainly wish him well.”