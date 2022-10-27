Chesterfield coach comments on Jeff King's contract situation as full-back continues to impress

The right-back bagged six goals and nine assists last season and he already has five goals and four assists this campaign.

The 26-year-old, who is in his second year at the club, is out of contract in the summer.

King has scored two goals in his last two games and Webb believes he is the ‘best’ at this level in his position at the moment.

Jeff King has scored five goals this season.

“I think when he was brought in he actually started behind George Carline in the previous manager’s selection,” Webb said. “Obviously George was an excellent player for this club so there is no shame in that whatsoever. Over time he has made it (the position) his own.

"He has got Ryheem Sheckleford pushing him all the time this season and that keeps him on his toes.

"He will admit that he is still a young lad in football terms, he has got loads to improve on, but going forward he is the best around at this level at the moment. It is up to him now to maintain those standards.”

King joined in the summer of 2021 from Halifax on a free transfer and he has become a fan favourite.

"The manager is a big fan of his, the fans are, the board is, I am, we all are, we all want him to stay,” Webb added.

"Jeff, from what I have heard when I speak to him, he does not want to go anywhere, he is enjoying it.

"He has got a good relationship with the fans which means a lot to any player.

"He is one of the main men so it is great for any footballer to be wanted and he is certainly wanted here.”