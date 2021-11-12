Manager James Rowe revealed the news at this morning’s pre-match press conference.

“There is possibly going to be one permanent coming in, we are close, so let’s see what happens,” Rowe said.

“I am only looking to improve which is why I have been patient with it and not rushed straight into the transfer market when these injuries have been accumulating.

James Rowe.

"We want to only bring in players that can have a positive influence on the squad in terms of fighting for positions, not just someone plugging a gap. I think Luke (Croll) showed that. I can’t believe he was a free agent, I was shocked when I found that out.