Chesterfield 'close' to adding new signing ahead of Weymouth clash
Chesterfield are closing in on a permanent signing ahead of tomorrow’s match against Weymouth.
Manager James Rowe revealed the news at this morning’s pre-match press conference.
“There is possibly going to be one permanent coming in, we are close, so let’s see what happens,” Rowe said.
“I am only looking to improve which is why I have been patient with it and not rushed straight into the transfer market when these injuries have been accumulating.
"We want to only bring in players that can have a positive influence on the squad in terms of fighting for positions, not just someone plugging a gap. I think Luke (Croll) showed that. I can’t believe he was a free agent, I was shocked when I found that out.
"There is another player available who I think can have a real positive impact on the coming years here, not just short-term. If we can get it over the line I will be delighted.”