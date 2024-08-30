Chesterfield close in on loan deal for young Everton midfielder

Jenson Metcalfe. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Chesterfield are closing in on the signing of Everton youngster Jenson Metcalfe ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

The window shuts at 11pm and after that clubs in the Premier League and EFL can only sign free agents.

The Spireites have brought in 10 new faces over the summer and there is likely to be some more business in and out of the SMH Group Stadium by the end of this evening.

Reports claim Metcalfe, 19, is a target for Chesterfield and we understand they are true. The central midfielder, who was named Everton’s Under-21 Player of the Season last term, is set to join Town on a season-long loan. He has impressed at under-18 and under-21 level but is yet to make his first-team debut.

The youth, who has already had to overcome an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury at such a young age, is under contract at Goodison Park until 2026, having penned a new four-year deal in September 2022.

If the deal gets over the line, he will become signing number 11 for Chesterfield. And he will join Max Thompson, Harvey Araujo and Devan Tanton in signing on loan from Premier League clubs, while Dilan Markanday is on loan from Championship Blackburn Rovers. Clubs are allowed to name five loanees in a matchday squad.

There is also likely to be at least one outgoing, who is not a regular starter, before the deadline.

Chesterfield face leaders Gillingham away on Saturday (12.30pm).