Chesterfield climb out of National League relegation zone with win at Wrexham

Chesterfield climbed out of the National League relegation zone with a narrow 1-0 victory at Wrexham.

A first half own goal by Michael Chambers secured all three points for the Spireites to lift them above the hosts and up four places to 18th.

It is the first time Town have won back-to-back matches this season and it was just their second clean sheet of the campaign.

Manager John Sheridan made two changes to the starting line-up from the win at AFC Fylde with striker Mike Fondop replacing the injured Anthony Spyrou and Gevaro Nepomuceno coming in for the suspended Jonathan Smith.

There was an early scare for the Blues as they went into battle at the famous old Racecourse Ground.

Goalkeeper Shwan Jalal was called upon to produce a terrific stop as he kept out Bobby Grant’s powerful header.

The hosts then went close when Luke Summerfield lashed in an effort which drifted just wide.

Sheridan’s men eventually found some rhythm, with striker Mike Fondop rising well as he headed straight at Wrexham ‘keeper Rob Lainton.

Next to go close for the visitors was skipper Will Evans, who raced in to meet Jay Sheridan’s cross, only to glance a decent header narrowly wide.

The Spireites were building up a head of steam towards the interval, and after 32 minutes their hard graft was rewarded with a slice of fortune.

Wrexham’s Chambers attempted to clear a header but directed the ball past his own stunned ‘keeper Lainton.

After the break Wrexham emerged for the second period with renewed impetus.

Grant found space on the right flank before driving a shot across goal and inches past the far post.

The Spireites fluffed a terrific opportunity to all-but put the game to bed in the 70th minute.

Joe Rowley darted purposefully down the right before crossing beautifully for Evans. However, the Chesterfield defender somehow managed to head the ball over the top from six yards.

It mattered not, though, as the Spireites hung on for another morale-boosting win.

Wrexham: Lainton, Barnum-Bobb, Lawlor, Chambers, Jennings, Summerfield (Wright, 81), Young, Grant, Oswell (Harris, 62), Rutherford (Tollitt, 73), Barton.

Unused subs: Dibble, McIntosh.

Chesterfield: Jalal; Yarney, Evans, Hollis, Sherdian; Wedgbury, Rowley, Nepomuceno, Weston; Fondop (Boden, 78),

Unused subs: Coddington, Gerrard, McGlashan, Mandeville.

Referee: Tom Reeves

Attendance: 3,479 (147 away)