Chesterfield visited Carlisle United on Saturday.

Chesterfield climbed back into the League Two play-off positions with a 2-0 win at Carlisle United.

Dilan Markanday’s seventh goal of the season put the Spireites in front on 25 minutes before Will Grigg, who assisted the opener, added a second with 15 minutes remaining.

It means Town record successive league wins for the first time this season as they jump two places to sixth in the table. This was also their first win at Brunton Park in 24 years.

The victory was slightly dampened by injuries to Lewis Gordon and Tyrone Williams as the Blues continue to have no luck on that front.

Chesterfield were unchanged from their last league game, a 3-0 win against Tranmere Rovers last Saturday, but Tom Naylor returned to the bench in place of Connor Cook. The hosts came into this clash rock bottom of the division but unbeaten in their last four in all competitions.

The first-half was a tight contest with both teams guilty of giving away possession. Carlisle went the closest early on when Dominic Sadi forced Max Thompson into pushing an awkward shot around the post. The Cumbrians racked up four corners but the home faithful became frustrated as the half went on as they were loose with their passes and were not as strong in the duels as they would have liked.

As is quite often the case, it took the Spireites some time to work their way into the clash and they took the lead on 24 minutes. Williams clipped a ball up to Grigg who delicately touched it into the path of Markanday and he skipped past two challenges before firing the ball underneath goalkeeper Gabe Breeze. Markanday had impressed with his vision and execution of the pass.

But Dobra was Chesterfield’s best player on the day with some excellent pressing, winning the ball back a couple of times through his hard-work. Going forward, he almost helped the Blues double their advantage, bringing a save out of Breeze at his near post and then later crossing for Grigg who flung himself at it but couldn’t connect.

Gordon went down injured just before half-time and he was replaced by Jamie Grimes at the break, with Harvey Araujo moved to left-back. And Grimes had to watch his step for the rest of the game after collecting an early booking for a late tackle on Sadi.

After a quiet start to the second-half, Ryan Colclough blasted into the side-netting after his initial free-kick struck the wall.

Down the other end, Araujo made a stunning block, throwing himself at a dangerous shot from Sadi. Williams landed awkwardly during the attack and could not continue, with Naylor replacing him on the hour.

Carlisle started to edge proceedings, with the home crowd encouraged, as substitute Georgie Kelly headed over from close-range.

Bailey Hobson was introduced for Chesterfield as they tried to swing the momentum back in the favour, with Ollie Banks’ long-range free-kick whistling just over. The home side almost equalised immediately after but Kelly fired over from inside the area with 20 minutes remaining.

Dobra had been a menace all afternoon and it was incredible work-rate that created the second for Grigg, who swept home to double the lead on 75 minutes. Dobra won a header against the towering Aaron Hayden before continuing to chase down the ball and pinching it back for Grigg to find the net.

The result means the Spireites are nicely placed in the promotion mix going into the Christmas period despite their injury crisis.

Chesterfield: Thompson; Sheckleford, Williams (Naylor, 61), Araujo, Gordon (Grimes, 46); Banks, Mandeville; Markanday, Dobra (Berryt, 78), Colclough (Hobson, 65); Grigg (Drummond, 78)

Unused subs: Boot, Horton.