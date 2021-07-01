Chesterfield chief scout Paul Lemon 'absolutely gutted' to leave Spireites
Chief scout Paul Lemon says he is ‘absolutely gutted’ to leave the Spireites.
The 56-year-old, who played for Chesterfield in the early 90s, was appointed in the role in September 2020 and was tasked with building a database of players for the club.
However, Lemon has announced his departure from the club after less than a year in the job.
Posting on Facebook, Lemon said: “Absolutely gutted to be told my role at Chesterfield FC is no longer there/needed.
“I wish the club all the very best and a speedy return back to where they belong in EFL….. devastated doesn’t come close.
“And thank you to all the fans who have been so supportive of me in my role…. You guys deserve success and I will be hoping Chesterfield FC can give you that success very soon.”
After appointing Lemon at the time, Blues chief executive John Croot said putting a scouting network in place was a ‘priority’.