VAR was in operation for Chesterfield's match at Chelsea on Saturday.

Saturday’s third round tie at Stamford Bridge was the first time Chesterfield had been involved in a game with VAR because it is only used at Premier League grounds.

The technology is used to review any refereeing decisions which are potentially incorrect or have been missed.

“We got a letter from the FA the week before saying that the cost of it would be deducted from the expenses of the game so between us and Chelsea we had to pay over £9,000 for VAR to be in operation on Saturday,” Croot told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It was a bit of a shock to me if I am honest.

“It is deducted from the gate receipts and then you split what is left so effectively it is half each because that is how it works. You deduct the cost of the game and split the money between us and Chelsea.

"We were surprised because obviously we have never had VAR before so we did not know.”