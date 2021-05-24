Joyous Chesterfield supporters returned to the Technique Stadium for the first time since March 2020 and it was a day to remember for lots of reasons.

From the pre-match tributes to loved ones lost during the pandemic, to Danny Rowe’s late penalty winner, to James Rowe’s post-match speech, it was a day that will go down in history.

It was a wonderful day, from the beginning until the end,” Croot said.

Spireites chief executive John Croot.

“The video on the big screen, showing photos of Spireites who have been lost since the start of the pandemic, was a highly emotional moment, prompting a spontaneous round of applause. Remembering those who have passed away is something we plan to do at the final home fixture every season.

“It took a lot of effort to put the game on in front of spectators, given the restrictions currently in place, so I would like to take this opportunity to everyone who was involved in making it a successful event.

“One of our directors, Terry Ward, played an instrumental role in ensuring that we could accommodate 3,000 spectators safely, liaising with the Safety Advisory Group and agreeing the relevant plans. Staff from both the club and the community trust worked tirelessly in the build-up to the game and on the day, together with the matchday stewards. A volunteer squad also put in a lot of effort to get the stadium ready for the return of supporters.

“Supporters played their part in ensuring that the day went without a hitch, adhering to the rules and regulations put in place. Let us hope that things have eased by the time the new season gets underway.”

Croot now hopes that they can secure a top seven finish at The Shay this Saturday.

“It was fitting on such a day that we scored a late winner to keep our play-off hopes alive so much credit goes to James Rowe, his staff and players for securing a positive result,” he added.