Chesterfield chairman on future of club after sad passing of his much-loved brother
The much-loved 59-year-old sadly passed away earlier this month after a brave battle with inoperable cancer which he was diagnosed with this year.
The brothers first invested in the club in March 2022 and steadily increased their financial backing and stake before becoming the majority owners, working alongside the community trust, two years later.
They have transformed the club significantly, guiding it back to League Two, as well as investing heavily in the playing squad, stadium, training ground and academy.
Following Phil’s passing, his wife Sharon, who was appointed onto the board a year ago, will become the owner. At Tuesday night’s fans’ forum a question was asked about Phil’s legacy and what the future of the club might look like.
Ashley said: “Phil, and now Sharon, have made a commitment to keep supporting the club. I had literal deathbed conversations with my brother before he died and he was very keen to do the training ground work and he was very keen to get us established as a League One club.”
Although not imminently, and more likely to be in the next two to three years, Ashley also explained that once the family feel that Phil’s legacy has been secured, it could be the right time for fresh investment or new ownership to take the club to the next level.
Ashley, who made it clear this was just his opinion, said: “It might mean a different owner at that point and that is being totally honest because my brother is not here anymore.”
Ashley started the fans’ forum, which was well-attended, by thanking everyone for all their messages of support since it was announced that his brother had died.
"I would just like to pass on my thanks from myself and Sharon for all the cards, flowers, emails, texts and general all-around support following my brother’s death,” he said. “It has been overwhelming. Obviously a tricky time. But the support of the town has been incredible and a great solace.”
Ashley added that a private ceremony will be held for Phil in Richmond at 11am on Tuesday (September 23) but it will be streamed back at the club and people are welcome to attend to pay their respects.