Chesterfield CEO says boss John Sheridan gave blessing to Charlie Carter's Stevenage move

Charlie Carter's move to Stevenage received the blessing of Chesterfield boss John Sheridan.

According to club CEO Graham Bean, Sheridan wasn't against the idea of the attacking midfielder leaving the Proact.

Negotiations have been ongoing for a number of weeks and were finalised this weekend, before today's announcement that the youngster had been sold for an undisclosed fee.

"It's an opportunity for him to join a league club," said Bean, after the 22-year-old joined the Borough.

"After discussions with the manager, regarding Charlie, it was felt it was in the interest of all parties to let the move happen.

"The manager gave his blessing to it."

Carter's exit leaves Chesterfield with two attacking midfielders vying for a place in Sheridan's team, in home grown talent Joe Rowley and new boy Liam Mandeville, signed after his release from Doncaster Rovers.

While Carter will be hoping to make his Football League debut when the new season kicks off, Rowley and Mandeville already boast 35 and 98 appearances in the Football League respectively.