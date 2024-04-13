Chesterfield captain Jamie Grimes takes responsibility for defeat at Wealdstone
Town slipped to a 1-0 defeat after Dillon De Silva made the most of a poor Grimes backpass with 15 minutes to go.
It was a third straight defeat for the off-form National League champions.
“It is a horrible place to be when you’ve lost three in a row,” said Grimes.
“It is just one of those things, it’s not a lack of effort, we are training hard but just not getting over the line.
“I hold my hands up, it was my error that led to their goal, they weren’t going to score otherwise.
“It is one of those. We lost the game 1-0 and I take full responsibility for that.
"We played well in spells, we just didn’t have that bit of quality in the final third.
"It is a character builder and we will be strong next season. It is just a blip.
It was a defeat made all the more remarkable by the fact that plucky Wealdstone were playing their fourth game in a week, with Grimes knowing Spireites must improve.
“Credit to them, they are fighting for their lives,” added Grimes.
“It makes it ten times worse. Some harsh words were said by the boss after the game.
“We are in this position where we have won the league and we are now fighting for our places next season.
“We have to play well and win games. We will be back on the training pitch and working to put it right.
“We are honest in training and we work hard. We know we are not playing well, but we have to work hard to win the next two games,
“It will take a bit of the negative off things. At the end of the day we have won the league, we won it early and we could have won it earlier.
“The lads have been incredible up to this point, we have just had a bit of a blip.
“We have won the league together and the players deserve to be celebrated for that. We have just had a bad run but it doesn’t make us bad players.
"The boys have grafted so hard and sarcrificed so much, it can’t detract from this season.”
