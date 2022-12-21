Jamie Grimes has signed a new contract at Chesterfield.

The centre-back has penned a new one-year extension which means he is contracted to the club until summer 2024.

The 32-year-old has played every minute of every league game so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am absolutely delighted,” Grimes said.

"I love this club, since I have come here I have been welcomed by everyone involved.

"I am thoroughly enjoying my football.

"I am very grateful to the gaffer and the club for offering it to me at this time because it settles my mind and helps me concentrate on football and that is what you want as a player. You don’t want to be worrying at the end of the season that you are out of contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is fantastic and I am absolutely buzzing. It was a case of give me the contract and I will sign it!

"It is a great place to be and I say that to all the other lads in the dressing room. We have got a great group of lads and the gaffer is absolutely fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a great opportunity, I wish I was here when I was 22.”

Chesterfield’s next match is away at bottom club Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can’t take anything for granted at this level, it is going to be a very good test for us,” Grimes added.