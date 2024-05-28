Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spireites captain Jamie Grimes’ motivation for the new season is ‘higher than ever.’

Chesterfield are due back in pre-season in less than a month as they prepare for their League Two return.

Grimes has been enjoying his time off, including playing plenty of rounds of golf, but he is also ‘buzzing’ to get back down to business.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season and getting going again,” he told the club’s website. “My motivation for the new campaign is higher than ever and I know the lads will be ready to get going the moment we walk back on to that training field.

Jamie Grimes led Chesterfield to the National League title last season.

“It will be a new challenge for us and that will keep us hungry and motivated to keep going. Last year is done now and we are starting to look forward to the new season and getting ready to go again. What’s done is done and it’s nearly time to go again.”

The skipper, who scored twice on the day that Chesterfield clinched the National League title, has not set any personal targets yet but he wants to be the best version of himself.

"My goal right now is to improve myself physically over this summer period,” he explained. “I want to arrive in pre-season in the best shape possible. I’m working hard to ensure I come back in the best physical shape so I can start the season on top form and be ready to go from the first whistle. I will start to set myself some goals as the season approaches, I’m sure, but right now my full focus is on building and improving my physical attributes.”

Reflecting on last season, the centre-back said he is ‘incredibly proud’ to have played a part in helping the club get back into the Football League.