The centre-back has extended his stay at the club until summer 2024.

"I am very excited and grateful to the board and manager for giving me this new deal,” the 30-year-old said.

"The fans have been amazing since they have been allowed back in.

Gavin Gunning has signed a new contract at the Spireites.

"I am really excited about what we can produce for this club going forward and the good times we have ahead here."

The Irish defender played under manager James Rowe at Gloucester City before joining him at the Technique Stadium in January this year on an 18-month contract.

He has become a fan favourite for his solid performances and leadership qualities.

The former Dundee United man started 13 consecutive league games this campaign before suffering a broken nose and a facial injury against Eastleigh last month.