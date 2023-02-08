Chesterfield captain apologises to fans after 'dreadful' Woking defeat

Chesterfield conceded twice after eight minutes and were three behind at half-time. Liam Mandeville pulled a goal back after the break but it was too little too late.

“We were dreadfully poor tonight and I just did not see it coming to be honest,” Grimes told BBC Radio Sheffield. “It was just dreadful and I will apologise to all of the fans and we have got to try and put it right on Saturday.

“It was two errors, one from me and one from Ash (Palmer) and all of a sudden you are two-nil down and chasing a game.

Jamie Grimes.

“We have got to do our jobs better, I think we were caught in two minds about whether to play or not to play. We have just got to be confident and go and play. Sometimes when you lose a couple of games you start to get a bit negative and you start overthinking a pass, you have just got to go out and play.”

The defeat was Chesterfield’s third in a row, the second time that has happened this season.

Grimes said: “It is tough, I can’t put my finger on it at the moment, it happened back at the start of the season and it has happened again. You go from thinking you are going to win every game to losing three on the bounce and it feels like the end of the world.

“We have got firepower and when we play well we can score goals but it is just not happening for us at the moment but I am sure it will click and we will keep working hard.”

Next up is a visit from league leaders Notts County and Grimes says they are determined to get a positive result.