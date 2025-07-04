Chesterfield-Bristol Rovers clash selected for Sky Sports coverage
The Spireites kick-off their pre-season campaign on Saturday away at Matlock Town and they have also got friendlies arranged against Burton Albion, Nottingham Forest, Europa Point, Alfreton Town and Sheffield United.
The Blues then start their second year in the fourth-tier at home to Barrow on August 2 (3pm), which will be shown live on Sky Sports+, as will all opening weekend fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two.
All Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy clashes will also be broadcast, which means the much-anticipated tie against rivals Mansfield Town will be able to be viewed on the box.
And Chesterfield’s home game against Bristol Rovers on August 16 has also been selected for live coverage, with the kick-off time changed from 3pm to 12.30pm. Rovers were relegated from League One last season but are likely to be one of the contenders to go straight back up.
The TV selections up until the end of September have now been confirmed, allowing fans to make their travel arrangements.
Town have so far made six summer signings, with Fulham midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias the latest to arrive, and they are one of the favourites to win promotion to League One.
