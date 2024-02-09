Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites won five successive league matches in the first month of 2024.

They started the year with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Solihull Moors before thrashing Gateshead 5-0. They then ground out narrow wins against Altrincham and Woking before finishing the month in style with a very strong 3-0 success against Southend United.

That sequence of results, which have continued into February, has led to Town being 22 points clear at the top of the table. They are already on 80 point, have scored 77 goals and are on track to break a number of club and league records.

Paul Cook with his award.

With Bromley and Barnet not in league action this weekend, Chesterfield will stretch their lead to 25 points on Saturday if they beat Ebbsfleet United.

Announcing the news, the National League said: “It’s bold to say anything is won inside the first month of any calendar year but the queue of people prepared to bet against the super Spireites will be shorter than the list of sides who have taken points off them at home this season They go into this weekend’s matches 22 points clear and it’s pretty obvious to most that a lot of records are about to tumble.

"They scored 14 times in January, an average of 2.8 goals a game, while only two sides conceded less than the leaders last month. He should probably get used to collecting these accolades.”