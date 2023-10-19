News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield boss Paul Cook praises 'flawless' Everton youngster after impressive start to loan spell

Paul Cook has praised Harry Tyrer’s ‘first-class’ attitude since he joined Chesterfield.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Oct 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 08:31 BST
The 21-year-old goalkeeper, who has kept two successive clean sheets in the league, is on a season-long loan from Everton.

As well as his ability, Cook has been impressed with his ‘flawless character.’

“From the minute he came through the door, his appetite to train and his work ethic have been absolutely first-class,” Cook told evertonfc.com

Harry Tyrer.Harry Tyrer.
“In terms of goalkeeping in first teams, he’s very young, so he’s learning on the job. But his overall form has been excellent.

“I think the biggest compliment you can pay Harry is how quickly he’s settled into our environment, and how quickly he’s integrated into the rest of the squad.

“As a goalkeeper, every day, he looks to get better, and Harry absolutely is improving. He’s taking everything in his stride, and we’re really delighted with him and we’re very thankful to Everton for allowing us to play a part in Harry’s development.”

Cook continued: “He’s absolutely a great lad, whose character is flawless. Within that, he’s got a physical presence. He will come for crosses; he’s a good shot stopper; he’s a good talker. In my opinion, all he needs now is to accumulate games as he’s going along and gain that vital experience over the next couple of years that’ll see him progress to be a really top goalkeeper.

"When you take players from big clubs, especially younger players, it’s natural to worry about their work ethic and desire to train. Harry is absolutely top in those things. He works so hard.”

Tyrer, who has been at Everton since he was seven, had a successful loan spell at Chester last season, winning the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

The move to the Spireites came about through Cook and Gary Roberts’ connections with Everton’s loan manager James Vaughan.

“We were in the market for a goalkeeper, and Harry was put forward as one of the options,” Cook explained. “We watched a lot of his clips from last year at Chester, and obviously spoke to James a lot during the summer. All parties thought it would be a really good progression for Harry to take in his pursuit of, one day, going back to Everton and hopefully being the number one.”

Cook also highlighted one change in Tyrer’s game.

He added: “A big thing that we’ve noticed is his confidence growing. In pre-season, he gave a penalty away against Derby County. Whenever anyone starts at a new club, there are always nerves, but that’s quickly been eradicated now. Harry is very comfortable in himself and he’s very comfortable within the team. He’s playing in front of crowds of 8,000 regularly at Chesterfield now, so that’s good for him.”

