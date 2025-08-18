The more success Chesterfield experience, the more they will have to make changes to their squad, says manager Paul Cook.

The Spireites finished in the play-offs last season but they have still brought in 10 new additions so far this summer as they aim to win automatic promotion this time around.

In the past, clubs who have gone up have remained loyal to players who have helped them progress, but that approach is less common nowadays, with promoted sides overturning huge numbers in their squads to adapt to higher levels, which are viewed to be improving significantly year on year.

The likes of Wrexham and Stockport County, who are both flying up the leagues, are having to be ruthless with some of their fan favourites and let them depart. Although it is a nice problem to have, for Cook, a man very much who prefers consistency in all aspects of football, it means they are always having to think about the future as they themselves want to climb the leagues.

Spireites boss Paul Cook.

He explained: "We are always trying to recruit. One of the problems for teams now, especially if you want to be successful, every divisional rise brings real difference in levels now. It has probably changed a real lot. The most notable one is obviously the Championship to the Premier League, where very successful Championship teams just get relegated. The jump from League One to the Championship is huge. I am not so sure I know enough about the jump from League Two to League One but I am summising it is a big jump as well, no different from the National League. So when you have got clubs like ourselves, Stockport and Wrexham, you are always going to see squad changes because you want to carry on being successful. So having one eye on the future is very important."

Chesterfield have signed younger players this summer, with Lee Bonis the oldest at 26. And, talking of the future, they have swooped to snap up defender Malik Owolabi-Belewu, 23, from Canadian Premier League side Forge FC when his contract expires in January.

“The average age of the team is coming down,” Cook said. “We are trying to be more energetic, have more athleticism in the team, but we also love the team spirit that lads at our club have brought to us. A lot of the lads stay good friends, hence why for the Mansfield game, there were a lot of ex-players here and I think as a manager that is great to see."