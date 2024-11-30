Chesterfield boss Paul Cook left rueing injuries and bad timing after FA Cup defeat at Exeter City

Paul Cook cursed Chesterfield's mounting injury problems after they picked up three more during the 2-0 defeat at Exeter City.

Spireites boss Paul Cook felt his side conceded goals at poor times in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Exeter City.

Tristan Crama put the Grecians ahead in first-half stoppage time, before Josh Magennis secured victory for the League One side on 69 minutes.

It was a deserved win for an Exeter team who proved to be too strong for the much-changed Spireites.

“It was a tough day, a really tough day,” said Cook. “We gave goals away at really poor times and we have seen it too many times.

“We were growing into the game in the second half and then we conceded and the life goes out of us in the game.

“We turned possession over in the middle far too much. You can coach and coach but the lads have to take responsibility.

“Our lads gave all they have got today, it just wasn't our day. We congratulate Exeter, good luck to them – we will lick our wounds.”

The defeat was made even worse as the Spireites injury list grew with Paddy Madden injured in the warm-up followed by Michael Jacobs and Tom Naylor during the game.

“We are having a real tough time with injuries and it is causing disruption,” added Cook. ”We are racking injuries up and it is a big test for us.

“We will regroup, prepare for MK Dons and move on to what our aims are.

“They (MK Dons) have had a rest today. They will be looking forward to the game. We want to do well in the league and to do that we have to win games, we will go there looking to win the game.”

The hosts started the game strongly with Max Thompson producing a fine finger-tip save to keep out Jack Aitchison after four minutes.

Grimes alertly cleared a Josh Magennis off the line to deny the hosts an opener on 11 minutes.

Aitchison warmed the hands of Thompson after a good turn, before Millenec Alli tried his luck midway through the half.

Thompson was called into action again to keep out a Ryan Woods shot, before Aitchison saw a deflected shot comfortably saved.

And Spireites were finally beaten when an unmarked Crama headed a Ryan Woods corner home two minutes into added time.

Alli shot into the side netting, before Thompson turned Imari Niskanen’s effort around the post on the hour.

Ollie Banks had a shot easily saved, before Ryan Colcough drilled an effort wide.

But it was game over when Magennis tapped home on 69 minutes after a sweeping move forward involving Aitchison and Imari Niskanen.

Armando Dobra failed to set up a tense finish with seven minutes to go when he could only hit the keeper after going through on goal.