Chesterfield boss Paul Cook issues rallying cry to fans ahead of season run-in
Paul Cook has urged Chesterfield fans to get right behind the team in the final few games of the season as they aim to secure third place in the National League.
The Spireites are currently fourth, behind third-placed Woking only on goal difference, with six matches remaining.
The club has launched a special offer where supporters can attend the final four home fixtures for the price of three to boost attendances above the already impressive turnouts this season.
“I think one of the consistent things from us losing our Football League status has been the strength of our support,” Cook said.
“That support can be vital in our push for third place which is what we are desperately trying to achieve.
“The home and away support is nothing short of amazing and if we can get really good attendances now that can see us finish at Wembley and hopefully be promoted then what an amazing day it will be for us all.”
Chesterfield’s last four home games start with York City on Friday, before Eastleigh, Torquay United and Maidstone United come to Derbyshire.
Cook continued: “Supporting your team when they need it most is what true support is about in my world so we thank our fans for everything that they have done in the past and certainly for this final push hopefully we can turn our fantastic stadium into a real cauldron.
“Certainly on this run-in now we really need our supporters badly.”