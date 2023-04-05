News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
48 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
4 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook issues rallying cry to fans ahead of season run-in

Paul Cook has urged Chesterfield fans to get right behind the team in the final few games of the season as they aim to secure third place in the National League.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST

The Spireites are currently fourth, behind third-placed Woking only on goal difference, with six matches remaining.

The club has launched a special offer where supporters can attend the final four home fixtures for the price of three to boost attendances above the already impressive turnouts this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think one of the consistent things from us losing our Football League status has been the strength of our support,” Cook said.

Paul Cook.Paul Cook.
Paul Cook.
Most Popular

“That support can be vital in our push for third place which is what we are desperately trying to achieve.

“The home and away support is nothing short of amazing and if we can get really good attendances now that can see us finish at Wembley and hopefully be promoted then what an amazing day it will be for us all.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chesterfield’s last four home games start with York City on Friday, before Eastleigh, Torquay United and Maidstone United come to Derbyshire.

Cook continued: “Supporting your team when they need it most is what true support is about in my world so we thank our fans for everything that they have done in the past and certainly for this final push hopefully we can turn our fantastic stadium into a real cauldron.

“Certainly on this run-in now we really need our supporters badly.”

Read More
'Bit of a mess' - York City expert provides insight into Chesterfield's next opp...
Paul CookChesterfieldNational LeagueWokingSpireitesFootball LeagueWembleyDerbyshireEastleigh