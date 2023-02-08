Chesterfield boss Paul Cook issues rallying cry to fans ahead of Notts County visit

Town have slipped to fifth in the table after losing three on the bounce.

Blues fans expressed their frustrations at times during Tuesday night’s defeat to Woking.

But Cook says the players and the fans ‘need each other’ ahead of another big game in the race for promotion.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Cook told the DT: "Our fans have got to remember that the trust here, the chairman, everyone is doing their best to deliver what they want.

"It is like any kind of relationship, you need each other. We are not going to just walk any division and just turn up every week and play teams and go ‘oh aren’t we fantastic’.

"Come Saturday we need each other, we need our supporters desperately, because we are going to walk into a very strong Notts County side and all of a sudden they will see us as very vulnerable.”

On the boos against Woking, Cook added:“I will always argue the case for the players because I don’t agree with turning on your team, turning on players, I never will. I am a supporter myself and I would never act like that.

“Was our performance way off it in the first-half? 100 per cent. I just feel that sometimes the atmosphere in the stadium can lead to players probably not really wanting to perform maybe as they should.

“We have just played West Brom in one of the best games I have seen. I just feel our fans are very quick to turn and I think that is modern day football now.

