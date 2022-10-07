Speaking generally about supporters and not the Chesterfield fanbase, the Spireites boss said some people ‘vent anger quickly’ at games.

He explained: “Football is so current, every game gets dissected now, people make assumptions so quickly, good and bad, that is the nature of the game we are in.

“As a manager I have always been more progressive with my thoughts about the game. I look back to see why we have not played well, why have we not functioned, why have we conceded goals etc.

Paul Cook.

“I am very much into performance. I think if you are playing well, the reality is you will be fine. If you are not playing well, and we probably have not been playing well since Yeovil, the reality is you will find yourself in a bit of trouble.

“The last two days have been spent on video analysis, watching clips over, making lads appreciate how hard you have to work to win games, that is with the ball and without the ball."

Trailing three-nil at half-time against Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night, there were some boos from the Blues fans, which Cook understands.

He added: “Our fans are absolutely fantastic. One of the reasons why I came about was because I felt I owed them something, because I felt I owed the club something. All I can highlight to our supporters, at three-nil down, I am sure you can imagine how unhappy I am as well.

“Our supporters are terrific and our job is to make our fans happy. 100 per cent I am on their side of that.

“This is not about our fans, this is about football fans in general getting disgruntled quickly.”

Cook said he prefers to stay level-headed and not get too high or low after a win or a defeat.

He also pointed out that Town are a ‘new team’ and that despite successive defeats they have made a solid start to the season.

“Fans have changed, whether we like it or not,” he told the DT.

“People say it is social media, people say it is a million different things.

“Now a lot of fans just want to vent anger quickly.

“For us the other night at half-time there was a little bit of discontent. We are three-nil down, I 100 per cent get it, but we have got to stay with what we are trying to.

“Your supporters are the blood of your football club, they keep you going and they are so important.