Chesterfield boss John Sheridan still keen on more signings...and for another look at Norwich City striker

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has reiterated his desire to sign another two attackers and will take another look at a trialist who missed today's friendly against Rotherham United.

Norwich City striker Anthony Spyrou, who featured against Hallam and Matlock Town, was called away from the Proact Stadium before the game.

Sheridan explained: "Young Anthony Spyrou had a family issue this morning, just before the game he's had to rush back unfortunately.

"Obviously anything to do with family I'd never stand in anybody's way."

The 19-year-old could be a potential loan signing for the 2019/20 season, but Sheridan wants to see him against a higher calibre of opponent.

"We'll assess it," said the boss.

"He's looked bright in training.

"We'll see.

"I wouldn't judge him in the Matlock and Hallam game, I wanted to judge him with the quality of the opponents today to see how he'd go.

"Unfortunately he didn't play.

"If we can get him back and, more than anything, everything is okay at home, we'll hopefully get him back on Tuesday."

Today's game, a 2-1 defeat, saw several promising Town attacks fizzle out and Sheridan knows more than anyone that his strikeforce needs strengthening.

But he's confident he can add to the attack.

"I need two strikers.

"I'm quite comfortable everywhere else.

"Attacking areas, whether it's a wide man, a centre forward.

"I do know what I need, what I'm trying to get.

"Charlie Williamson has gone out to watch games today.

"We've identified the players, it's just trying to get them and hopefully the right deal for us.

"I'm confident, I'm sure we'll definitely have two in before, I'd like them in before Burton and obviously before the start of the season because it's important they get into the way we want to play, train with the lads and get used to the lads.

"Attacking areas is definitely something I'm after."

Sheridan may give some match minutes to other trialists on Wednesday night, when a Chesterfield XI will take on Sheffield FC away from home.

"There's a game Tuesday (Sheffield United, home) then there's a game Wednesday at Sheffield Club, one or two trialists, and I'll make decisions after Wednesday's game," he added.